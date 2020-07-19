Waseca community gets a ‘taste’ of the county fair despite cancellation

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Some may argue that the best part of fairs is the food.
From flavored frozen ice, big pretzels to fried food on on a stick. Fair food tastes like Summertime.
While Waseca County’s fair was cancelled this year amid COVID-19, food vendors and trucks were still seen on the grounds Saturday and Sunday. This year for only a weekend opposed to an entire week.
The short few days of service still good news for many of the vendors who have returned to the fairgrounds year after year. Many vendors bringing their tasty treats to the area for almost two decades.
Like Grandma D’s Kettle Corn named after a Great Grandma Dolly and inspired by her original recipe. The Sommers have been popping corn in the area since 1999.
“With the fairs not being here this year, they are missing a part of it (food) and people really enjoy the taste of the fair. I think a lot of people figured out that it is a good way to go, to at least get a taste of it,”said Grandma D’s Kettle Corn Co-Owner Dennis Sommers.
A food truck making a reappearance, Polly’s Treats, serving classic funnel cakes and more since Waseca’s first county fair 23 years ago.
“Thanks to the fair-board for figuring out a way to make this work, yeah we didn’t get to do it the whole week but two days is better than nothing,” said Polly’s Treats Co-Owner Paul Born.
The few days spurred a large turnout, as people satisfied their various fair food cravings with sweets like mini donuts, brought to the grounds by a family owned business of nearly 33 years.
“Granted the situation going on its so nice to do something normal,” said cousin of Mini Donuts Co-Owner and food truck worker, Katie Clayton.
“It’s nice to see everyone too and everyone was very supportive,” added Mini Donuts Co-Owner Jodi Clayton.
Food vendor workers took precautions wearing masks with signs asking people to social distance and keep 6 feet apart in lines. In addition many vendors had plastic shields in place in ordering windows as a protective barrier from ordering customers.
