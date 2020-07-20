Allina Health expands within clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The community of Springfield is seeing some changes where they get medical care.
Mayo Clinic Health System was the primary care facility until they left in March. Then Allina Health took over and reopened the clinic in April.
"Allina's got a strong focus in rural health care and their model for going forward in the future is going to be beneficial to Springfield overall," Springfield City Manager, Joe Stremcha said.
Nurse Practitioner Kristina Carlson elaborates on plans for expanding specialty units within the clinic.
“We’re in a time of a lot of growth right now, here at the clinic. We have new specialty providers coming in with OBGYN, Neurology, Orthopedics have already been here and general surgery,” Allina Health Nurse Practitioner, Kristina Carlson said.
As the clinic's moving forward, the hospital is in a standstill. With the departure of Mayo, the hospital wing along with the emergency room was temporarily closed.
The city of Springfield is looking for new options and have created a COVID-safe way to for people to view the facilities.
"We did the virtual 360 tour where we had a local Springfield company map formation come out and do a full virtual tour of the entire campus. On our side of the 40,000 square feet, we have yet to lease."
Despite the fact that there isn't an Emergency Room the medical center is trying to put their patients health first.
“We’re really trying to work through on the ambulance side to enhance that service. To make sure people aren’t missing out that care for emergency services with the absences of the hospital. I think in the future, we have a lot of strong and positive things to look forward too.”
