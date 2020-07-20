Birds Eye looking at options to expand

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A vegetable manufacturing facility in Waseca is working on plans to build a new facility just west of its current building.
Birds Eye, owned by Conagra Foods, is currently in negotiations with the city of Waseca on the proposed project. Birds Eye is hoping to build on a 120-acre piece of land in the county. If an agreement is made, construction would start on the more than 11 million dollar project this fall, with completion in late 2021.
The public is invited to attend a discussion about the project tonight at the Waseca City Council meeting. That meeting takes place virtually at 5:30 p.m.
For information on upcoming meetings, visit www.ci.waseca.mn.us.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.