Correctional facilities begin resuming in-person visits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some Correctional Facilities across the state begin their reopening process Monday.
In-person visiting will resume today at a number of correctional facilities, but not all statewide. DOC says St. Cloud, Lino Lakes, and Shakopee have too many recent positive COVID-19 cases and will not have in-person visiting reopen until next week at the earliest, pending test results.
Also, due to a construction project at Moose Lake, visiting will not reopen at that facility until August 1.
