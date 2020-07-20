The Docket: council to consider prorating liquor licenses, week two of special session

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Legislature is back for week two of the special session, and North Mankato City Council could prorate qualified liquor licenses.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of July 20, 2020.
North Mankato City Council will consider prorating liquor licenses for the time bars were closed due to state mandated closures amid COVID-19.
Bars and restaurants were closed for at least 11 weeks.
According to the council, the city would base the proration on 11 weeks of missed sales and would refund bar and restaurant owners for liquor licenses that qualify.
The council will also receive North Mankato’s Use of Force Report Monday night.
The report outlines data of the use of force and other actions taken by the North Mankato Police Department.
At the Capitol, police reform and bonding are both on the House calendar for Monday.
House police reform proposals mirror those from the last special session and call for banning warrior-style training and chokeholds.
They also propose having the state attorney general prosecute police-involved deaths and restoring the right to vote for felons upon release from prison.
