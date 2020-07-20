Fairmont Area Schools welcomes new agricultural educator, FFA advisor

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont Area Schools has a new face taking over as agriculture educator and FFA advisor of the recently reinstated chapter.
Making the trek from Kentucky after receiving her agriculture education degree from the University of Kentucky, Katie Elder says a part of what brought her to Fairmont was the recently reinstated FFA chapter and agricultural curriculum.
“In a lot of schools I’ve seen across the nation, once that ag program is done, it’s done. They don’t find the funding to bring it back,” Elder said.
What sealed the deal for Elder in accepting the job was the community and the administration that the previous agricultural educator, Amber Seibert, says is unmatched.
“At that point, I hadn’t even been to Minnesota ever in my entire life. The way she [Seibert] was describing it to me, that was exactly what I was imagining for my first place to be like and the way she talked about the community and how they wanted to bring back the ag program and how they brought it back, that just floored me,” said Elder.
Elder has spent her life immersed in all things agriculture, and despite COVID-19 complications, she has plans to make an impact on her students.
“I love connecting with the community, I definitely want to get FFA members doing that and rolling with that. It’s so important because you get so many connections,” said Elder.
Elder has plans to utilize the greenhouse and has FFA fundraiser ideas in the works.
