Jackson Motorplex suspends rest of 2020 Events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota speedway known for attracting racers from all over the Midwest announces the suspension of its remaining events for the year.
The owners of Jackson Motorplex say the decision was made due to the state restrictions, limitations on crowds, and lack of recent updates for outdoor venues in Minnesota. Owners announced the decision Friday, which was effective immediately.
Several of the speedway’s upcoming special events are being moved to a Speedway in South Dakota.
Owners say all advance tickets that were purchased for these events at Jackson will be refunded.
