Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office experiencing phone outage
By Jake Rinehart | July 20, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 9:56 PM

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports it is experiencing a widespread phone outage that is affecting the agency’s telephone lines.

The agency says its 9-1-1 phone lines are still available for residents to use for any emergency that should arise.

In addition, Le Sueur County residents can call their local police department, including:

  • Le Sueur Police Department - (507) 665-3313;
  • Le Center Police Department - (507) 357-4888; and
  • Montgomery Police Department - (507) 364-7700.

In addition, the agency can be reached by email at sodispatch@co.le-sueur.mn.us in the event that a phone call is not possible.

Officials from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office did not estimate when the issue would be resolved.

