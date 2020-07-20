Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office experiencing phone outage

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports it is experiencing a widespread phone outage that is affecting the agency’s telephone lines.
The agency says its 9-1-1 phone lines are still available for residents to use for any emergency that should arise.
In addition, Le Sueur County residents can call their local police department, including:
- Le Sueur Police Department - (507) 665-3313;
- Le Center Police Department - (507) 357-4888; and
- Montgomery Police Department - (507) 364-7700.
In addition, the agency can be reached by email at sodispatch@co.le-sueur.mn.us in the event that a phone call is not possible.
Officials from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office did not estimate when the issue would be resolved.
