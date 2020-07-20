Local boy puts others first

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Chase Lassahn turns nine today and all he wanted was the gift of giving. He raised and donated a total of 700 dollars, which was divided to three nonprofits, two of them were local organizations.
“Well, we were going to do Kids Against Hunger, but that wasn’t working for some reason so we did No Kids Hungry. We wanted something close so the food shelf here in Mapleton. We did the Salvation Army because we’ve been there before and it’s close to our community,” Birthday Boy, Chase Lassahn said.
Chase says he encourages everyone to raise money for a good cause.
