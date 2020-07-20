Mankato shelters partner to help bridge gap in winter sheltering

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army and Connections Ministry partner to reach more people in need of shelter in the winter.
The Salvation Army will host men, women and children in their day shelter while Connections Ministry plans to host overnight sheltering.
“That is something exciting for us to look forward to, that was a huge gap in need that wasn’t available prior to this partnership coming to the table. We are excited to be able to serve in that capacity,” said Mankato Salvation Army, Lt. Wheeler.
More information on the winter shelters will be available later on. Plans are also in the works to make the day shelter a resource center.
“Our day center will also eventually become a resource center to help them learn about job placement, acquire some skills they may not have had before and then also try to get them into a housing situation that would be acceptable for them and their family,” said Lt. Wheeler.
Lt. Andy Wheeler and his wife Lt. Corey Wheeler are new to the area. Both served as officers for the Salvation Army in Lawrence, Kansas before transferring to Mankato.
The duo will continue pastoral services and administrative work.
“My wife and I have served for officers for the Salvation Army for a little over three years now but have had a direct connection with the Salvation Army our whole lives,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler.
To accommodate social distancing pastoral services are held inside the Mankato’s Salvation Army’s Youth Center on Sundays at 10 a.m.
In addition while the Mankato Salvation Army’s doors are closed, daily hot lunches are still available from noon to 1p.m at 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
Those who need to apply for emergency assistance and services can do so online.
“We created an online application for assistance, rent, utility, things of that nature so anyone in our county can visit our website and fill out an online application,” explained Lt. Wheeler.
