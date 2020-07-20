MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 922 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 922 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 47,107.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,545. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,187.
There are 40,742 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, there are 247 people hospitalized, 115 in ICU.
4,678 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 867,410.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 39,108 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
28,008 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 797.
419,837 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
