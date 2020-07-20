Mental Health First Aid course resumes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic prepares to resume its Mental Health First Aid courses.
The training offers skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. The 8-hour in-person workshop takes place at the Mankato Clinic Conference Room in the Madison East Mall beginning August 13.
“The COVID-19 pandemic the census bureau has been doing a survey and actually over 50 percent of people are endorsing significant symptoms of anxiety and depression, specifically in the age range of 18 to 29. so it really is a time for us to learn more about how we can manage these symptoms, what to look for, how to manage them, where to go for help.”
Class size is limited to 10 people. Social distancing and mask-wearing are also required to attend. The cost is $90 and includes course materials and lunch. For more information on how to register, visit www.mankatoclinic.com/mental-health-first-aid.
