Minnesota House GOP: No deal on bonding or police accountability deal
Most legislators had their eyes on a bonding bill, which borrows money for things like local projects. (Source: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | July 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 3:04 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota House Republican leaders say they won’t provide the votes to pass a $1.9 billion public construction projects bill, and that they won’t back a police accountability bill either.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt made the comments as lawmakers returned to the Capitol to resume their second special session of the year after several days of behind-the-scenes negotiations. The public construction package, known as a bonding bill, requires a three-fifths majority. So some Republican votes are necessary for the bill to clear the House. But Daudt says no Republicans will vote for the bonding bill as things now stand.

