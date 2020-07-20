Sen. Klobuchar highlights need for plasma donations

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Amy Klobuchar highlighting the urgent need for plasma donations during the pandemic.
The Minnesota Democrat putting a spotlight on the issue, alongside M Health Fairview doctors. Senator Klobuchar is urging people who’ve recovered from the virus to donate plasma, which could help other patients recover. Senator Klobuchar’s husband was one of the first patients to donate plasma as part of a Mayo Clinic program.
“It was right at the beginning of people realizing once someone recovers that they can give plasma and it is having promising results. Mayo and Fairview and the University of Minnesota where we are now are top medical facilities are not just leaders in Minnesota when it comes to plasma donation but they’re also leaders nationally,” says Senator Klobuchar.
Earlier this month, Senator Klobuchar introduced legislation that would create a public awareness campaign about the importance of donating plasma.
