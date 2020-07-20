Staying safe while outdoors this summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people are retreating to the great outdoors during the pandemic, and that has local officials reaching out with some tips on staying safe, no matter if you’re headed to the lake, river, or park.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says while it might seem obvious, it’s crucial to wear a life jacket on a river or lake. Also, let people know where you’re going and when you’re leaving in case something were to happen. And try to avoid making that trip to the river later in the day to avoid an additional layer of danger. When it comes to local parks, Red Jacket Valley Park is proving to be one that’s drawing a big crowd this year.
“Allows people swimming, fishing, there’s beaches and a community garden and different things. It’s a really neat space but it also has some unique rules that go along with it that fall under county ordinance. For instance, there’s no alcohol allowed in the park and we’re seeing people bring alcohol in there, with that there’s the glass bottle issue. We don’t want people to step on broken glass especially when there’s high utilization of young people and kids, families are going there,” says Capt. Paul Barta, from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
Barta says county officials are stepping up their presence at the park in order to make sure this and other park ordinances are being followed.
