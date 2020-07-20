Upcoming construction prompts Riverfront Drive closure, detour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Monday that a portion of Riverfront Drive will be temporarily closed beginning this week due to road construction.
The closed portion, between Carney and Woodland Avenues, is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Thursday, with a detour being provided for motorists.
City officials say the construction is expected to be completed by the beginning of August, weather permitting.
Visit the City of Mankato’s website for more information about road closures.
