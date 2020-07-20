Valley Veggies and Flowers reopens after flash flooding damage

JUDSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Valley Veggies along Highway 68 reopened Monday after flash flooding destroyed 80% of their crop last month.
After losing most of their tomato and vegetable crops, inventory on fresh vegetables is low, but most of the flowers and herbs were spared.
The maturity of the plants that did survive was delayed, but everything that was lost when the farm flooded has since been replanted.
“Progressively things have gotten better,” owner Terri Anderson said. “I’ve been very fortunate. I have had a lot of volunteers and a lot of dear friends that have come and picked me back up out of the mud and out of the slop. There’s been a lot of clean-up work done.”
Starting Thursday, Valley Veggies is partnering with Anderson Farms to offer fresh sweet corn on-site for the first time since opening.
