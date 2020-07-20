Warning letters given to ten bars and restaurants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials are cracking down on restaurants and bars that aren’t complying with Governor Tim Walz’s COVID-19 executive order.
Investigators spent two weeks surveilling 919 Minnesota restaurants and bars. They were looking for employees violating mask requirements, ignoring social distancing with tables less than six feet apart, and those serving to more than 50 percent capacity.
During the two week period, 10 warning letters were sent to establishments that violated all three areas of emphasis. DPS says the majority of the violations included employees failing to wear face coverings.
None of those bars were located in southern Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.