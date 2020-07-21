Active Aging Week coming to Saint Peter

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Saint Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department announced Tuesday it will be hosting the city’s first-ever Active Aging Week after receiving a $750 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
The event is currently scheduled from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9, with activities including a fun run, field day, pickleball clinic, craft day and a mini senior expo. All activities and programs will be free of charge but may require advance registration.
Additional information, including how to register for the activities and programs, will be made available on the City of Saint Peter’s website and Facebook page as the event draws nearer.
Active Aging Week was initiated by the International Council of Active Aging to celebrate aging and to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on a national scale.
