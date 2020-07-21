Apple giveaway planned at Hy-Vee in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee in Fairmont plans to give away nearly 4,000 free apples to customers this week.
The giveaway is part of Hy-Vee’s efforts to donate fresh produce to customers as COVID-19 continues to impact families statewide.
In all, more than 1,100 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.
The contactless, drive-thru event takes place tomorrow from 10 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last.
The first 380 customers will receive 10 free apples each.
