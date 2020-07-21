Apple giveaway planned at Hy-Vee in Fairmont

Apple giveaway planned at Hy-Vee in Fairmont
Hy-Vee in Fairmont plans to give away nearly 4,000 free apples to customers this week. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 21, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 1:28 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee in Fairmont plans to give away nearly 4,000 free apples to customers this week.

The giveaway is part of Hy-Vee’s efforts to donate fresh produce to customers as COVID-19 continues to impact families statewide.

In all, more than 1,100 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.

The contactless, drive-thru event takes place tomorrow from 10 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last.

The first 380 customers will receive 10 free apples each.  

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.