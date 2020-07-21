City of Mankato unveils playground equipment for Bienapfl Park upgrades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced additional playground equipment has been selected for the Bienapfl Park upgrades.
Feedback from the community helped determine the playground equipment that will be installed, which will feature a spinning climber and expansion of the existing swing set that includes belt and infant seats.
The existing climber will be relocated in the park and soccer nets will be added. Additional enhancements to the park’s playground include accessible access to playground equipment and shelter improvements.
The park upgrades are estimated to cost $100,000 and will be funded with Community Development Block Grant funds.
City officials say the additional playground equipment is expected to be installed by the end of October.
