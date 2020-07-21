Classic and vintage car enthusiast laid to rest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A funeral procession was held Tuesday for a man who is known by loved ones for his witty sense of humor, love for family and classic cars.
Phil Deegan passed away July 15 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Not only was he known for his deep love for family, but his passion for classic cars as well.
“He loved cars. He loved anything with wheels on it and anything with a motor in it,” said Phil’s son Dan Deegan. “And if you liked him he liked you. He was happy and if you couldn’t get along with him you couldn’t get along with anybody.”
"He was happy, go lucky and jokey. He just joked and just loved life."
If one were to ever take a drive pass his home on a sunny day, they'd see his fleet of classic cars and trucks neatly displayed on the front lawn.
Hours before he passed, he was able to take one last ride.
“Over the years he’s told me he’s probably had 150 cars just in various forms since he’s been young. I just hope he rides to the sky good,” Dan said.
