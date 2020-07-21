ECHO Food Shelf In need of volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even before the pandemic, there was a major need for volunteers at area food shelves, and now that need is greater than ever.
ECHO Food Shelf says while they aren’t seeing a major shortage in donations right now, they’re expecting that to change at the end of this month once Minnesota’s extra unemployment benefits expire.ECHO’s workload has also increased, adding on curbside pickup during the pandemic. That means having a solid group of volunteers is crucial.
“A lot of our volunteers have been retired people traditionally and they’re all high risk, they’re staying at home. We lost probably 90 percent of our volunteers since the pandemic started, and we had some workers that were furloughed for a while and now some of them have gone back to work,” says Sara Diel, Assistant Manager, ECHO Food Shelf.
Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of a two-hour shift. Those 15 and under need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian while volunteering.
