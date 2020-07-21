Hy-Vee to distribute over 3 million free masks to customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday it will distribute more than 3 million free face masks to customers who shop at its stores.
The Iowa-based company will begin offering the masks to customers on Monday in a new initiative called “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”
The Midwest grocer says employees will be stationed at the entrance of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the stores about the educational campaign.
