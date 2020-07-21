Local nonprofit gets valuable donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers food to people in need around the area. They were recently donated money from Consolidated Communication community fund to help in anyway possible.
The money was used to buy a new freezer for the project which helps out with the meals on wheels program. The nonprofit is grateful and excited to use the freezer.
“I was so excited, I almost fell out of my chair. It’s been an amazing thing to see people of Mankato, residents included, but this was by far an amazing donation. With adding on more meals and going out to people. We were really short on space. This is an amazing thing and it’s going to be a great help,” Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota Regional Manager, Jodi Zeitz said.
LSS of MN has 19 sites across the state of Minnesota. The Regional Manager wants to thank the community of Mankato for the continued support.
