Minnesota health officials complete over 876,000 COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials have completed over 876,000 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. The total number is 876,859.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 352 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 47,457.
More than 10,000 Minnesotans in their 20′s have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,548. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,189.
There are 41,511 people who are no longer isolated.
The number of people in intensive care continues to go down, while the number of people currently hospitalized is up slightly. As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, there are 266 people hospitalized, 112 in ICU.
4,723 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 39,424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
28,335 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 800.
423,227 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
