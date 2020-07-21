Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after George Floyd’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature passes a package of police accountability measures early Tuesday morning.
It includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. The package passed after legislators worked through the night on the bill, which was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state’s criminal justice system in years. Passage of the measures comes after nearly two months of negotiations that followed Floyd’s death.
