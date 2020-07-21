MSU partners with local schools to combat lack of teacher diversity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 2019 report released by the Minnesota Professional Educator and Licensing Standards Board stated that only 4.3 percent of the state’s educators are teachers of color.
To diversify the workforce and address teacher shortages, Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU) is partnering with eight school districts that received $376,000 in grants from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Through the Grow You Own Program, 15 schools are partnering with MSU to give high school students an opportunity to receive college credit, by taking introductory teaching education classes, with the goal to inspire students to go on to become educators.
“To help them understand that going on to higher ed is possible,” said Dr. Carrie Chapman, MSU professor and undergraduate coordinator in the Department of K-12 & Secondary Programs.
The percentage of high school students of color enrolled in the classes has increased from 13 percent in 2017 to nearly 25 percent.
MSU’s director of post-secondary enrollment Michael Altomari, says he believes high schools understand the importance of the program.
“I think they feel they see the need of it. They (high schools) are really on the front lines of it so they realize how difficult is to find educators alone as well as teachers of color,” explained Altomari.
“In general in Minnesota about 34 percent of our K-12 populations are students of color, so getting the potential teacher percentages up closer to what student demographics look like is a major goal,” added Dr. Chapman.
Mankato Area Public Schools is one of the eight schools participating in the Grow Your Own Program.
Superintendent Paul Peterson says the partnership helps introduce students to diverse educators.
“So here when you take the grow your own program you are exposing them to that and as our schools continue to diversify,we are committed to making sure that our kids have access to and see themselves in their teachers,” said Peterson.
