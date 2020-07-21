Nine deaths in two days on Minnesota roads

Minn. (KEYC) - Several families dealing with tragedy after nine people die in two days on Minnesota roads
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, four of the fatalities on July 16 and 17th were motorcyclists, all men ages 23 to 60 years old.
Five motorists also died. One of those fatal crashes occurred in Blue Earth County near Eagle Lake, claiming the life of a 21-year-old woman from Byron.
Preliminary reports show a total of 176 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year, compared with 170 at this time last year.
