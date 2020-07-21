North Mankato police release use of force report

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A study spanning more than four years finds North Mankato police officers used force during 107 service calls between January 2016 and July of this year.
That equates to less than one half of one percent of their calls during that time period. North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson says in each one of those instances the use of force was consistent with department policies and training.
The report was released at Monday night’s North Mankato City Council meeting.
Gullickson reported about 75 percent of cases during the same time period involved officers using minimal force, including verbal commands and handcuffing.
