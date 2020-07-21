PGA Tour goes to Minnesota before bracing for 2 big events

The 3M Open precedes a World Golf Championship and the PGA Championship. (Source: Facebook/3M Open)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 5:25 PM

(AP) — Fresh off the strongest field of the year, the PGA Tour heads to Minnesota for the 3M Open.

It has only two of the top 10 players in the world with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Both former No. 1 players go into the TPC Twin Cities coming off rounds of 80.

Johnson shot his in the first and second rounds of the Memorial to miss the cut. Koepka shot 80 on the final day.

The 3M Open precedes a World Golf Championship and the PGA Championship.

The European Tour starts its U.K. Swing with the British Masters.

