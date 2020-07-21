USDA invests $4 million in rural Minnesota communities

“Modern, safe infrastructure is essential to the continued prosperity of rural communities,” said Brad Finstad, the state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota. “Whether it’s helping a community finance a new assisted living center or replacing expired fire trucks, each plays a substantial role in furthering economic prosperity for these small, rural communities. Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Perdue and USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, USDA is dedicated to the partnerships that make projects like these a reality. Because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”