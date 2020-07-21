18-year-old Waseca man dies in ATV accident

18-year-old Waseca man dies in ATV accident (Source: AP)
July 21, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 1:30 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - An 18-year-old from Waseca is killed in an ATV accident in northern Minnesota.

Jose Martinez-Ortiz was a member of the 2020 Waseca High School senior class.

According to his obituary, he died as a result of an ATV accident Friday morning near Finland. Visitation will be held at Dennis Funeral Homes from 4:00 to 7:00 Tuesday night.

A burial service is planned for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. A Go Fund Me has raised around $12,000 to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

