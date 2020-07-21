18-year-old Waseca man dies in ATV accident

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - An 18-year-old from Waseca is killed in an ATV accident in northern Minnesota.
Jose Martinez-Ortiz was a member of the 2020 Waseca High School senior class.
According to his obituary, he died as a result of an ATV accident Friday morning near Finland. Visitation will be held at Dennis Funeral Homes from 4:00 to 7:00 Tuesday night.
A burial service is planned for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. A Go Fund Me has raised around $12,000 to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
