Yellow Line Project begins mentoring initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Yellow Line Project was selected to participate in a national diversion and referral mentoring initiative.
The county will serve as a base for other agencies across the country. They are just one of eight mentor sites across Minnesota.
“We are one of eight mentor sights in the nation where people can come and talk to law enforcement, talk to the crisis center, talk to social services, talk to our county attorney’s office. To really hear what it’s like for us and how we do this,” Blue Earth County Human Services Director Phil Claussen explained.
The Yellow Line Project has been providing help to people for four years who are entangled with law enforcement due to a mental or overall health problem. This helps keep the risk low to the community. The project is excited to start helping people within the area and now the country.
