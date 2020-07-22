Blue Earth County reports its third death tied to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County reports its third COVID-19 related death today, an individual in their 70′s.
It’s one of four newly reported deaths statewide with ties to the virus, putting the death toll now at 1,545. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,187.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 507 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 47,961.
There are 42,234 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, there are 237 people hospitalized, 119 in ICU.
4,771 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 888,551.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 374 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 39,793.
28,607 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 808.
427,908 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
