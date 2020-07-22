Fairmont Opera House beginning to hold indoor performances

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Opera House began holding indoor performances again this week since the cancellation of most performances in mid-March.
Tuesday was the opening night of the Fairmont Opera House’s annual performance of “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical” and shows continue until Sunday.
The opera house is continuing to follow state, county and city guidelines.
Currently operating at 25% capacity, around 90 tickets are available for each show in order to maintain social distancing. Masks were previously suggested, but not required. That is now subject to change due to the state mask mandate, but they say they’re happy to still be able to open the doors.
”This is really difficult, we’re really very excited, we want people to work with us and know that we can only control what we can control and we’re doing our best to make that happen at Fairmont Opera House so that everyone has a great experience,” said executive director of Fairmont Opera House, Blake Potthoff.
Fairmont Opera House is hoping to livestream performances on its Facebook page and website free of charge, but donations are welcomed.
Tickets are still available for live performances and it’s requested that attendees purchase them in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the link attached here.
