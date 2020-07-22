Gov. Walz signs order requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks

“Until there is a widely available vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the best tools we have for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and its harmful impacts,” said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Masking up when heading out, along with practicing social distancing and other preventive measures, are extremely important and will help us slow the spread of the disease so we can do more of the things we all want to do. As we’ve learned more about the virus, the science is increasingly clear that wearing masks significantly cuts the risk of spreading the disease from one person to another. Even if you are confident you don’t have serious illness, remember that without showing any symptoms you could pass the infection along to someone who is at high risk of severe illness or death. No one wants to take that chance with a friend or loved one.”