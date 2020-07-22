Highway 99 repairs proving difficult; new detour scheduled for Friday

(KEYC) — Officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation say a culvert failure on Highway 99 continues to be a challenge for the agency, resulting in a decision to delay the highway opening.
The highway closed east of Highway 13 on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains in the area. The stretch of road has remained closed since and will remain closed until crews can make a safe repair for motorists.
MnDOT crews dug into the site last week in hopes of making repairs, but soon discovered the entire culvert needs to be replaced, which may require a design different from the one drafted in 2019.
The state agency said via a news release Wednesday the problems are stemming from culvert sections separating, which can be attributed to a deeper foundation issue.
A MnDOT spokesperson says experts will assist local engineers next week to determine whether the existing culvert can be replaced or some other type of culvert will be needed.
In addition, motorists traveling along the route will notice a change to the detour beginning Friday, with traffic being routed to Highways 13 and 21 and Le Sueur County Road 3 no longer being used for Highway 99 traffic.
Motorists and residents along the Highway 13 corridor are advised to expect an uptick in traffic volumes while Highway 99 remains closed.
