Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office implements ‘text to 911′ capabilities

There are also currently some flaws in the “Text to 911″ system that limit its capabilities. For instance, location coordinates received by the Le Sueur County Dispatch Center may not be as accurate as it can be with a voice call and texts may receive a bounce-back message if the cellphone is roaming or lacking proper coverage. In addition, the system has the standard 160-character limit for messages, meaning messages can sometimes be received out of order when broken down and sent. The “Text to 911” system also does not currently support a language translation service.