Minnesota State Fair announces food parade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Organizers of the Great Minnesota Get Together announcing another way for you to get a taste of the state fair experience, despite its cancellation.
The First-Ever Minnesota State Fair Food Parade will take place around fair time this year. The drive-thru experience will feature 16 different food vendors with a limited number of vehicle tickets sold.
Tickets are available online beginning next week for $20 per vehicle. Proceeds from the parade support State Fair operations during a year where 95% of revenue was lost.
For dates and times, visit www.mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020.
