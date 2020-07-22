Minnesota State Fair announces food parade

By KEYC News Now Online Staff | July 22, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 2:03 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Organizers of the Great Minnesota Get Together announcing another way for you to get a taste of the state fair experience, despite its cancellation.

The First-Ever Minnesota State Fair Food Parade will take place around fair time this year. The drive-thru experience will feature 16 different food vendors with a limited number of vehicle tickets sold.

Tickets are available online beginning next week for $20 per vehicle. Proceeds from the parade support State Fair operations during a year where 95% of revenue was lost.

For dates and times, visit www.mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020.

