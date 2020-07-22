MnDOT seeking to sell Kern Bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for a buyer for a historic Blue Earth County bridge.
The Kern Bridge was built in 1873. It is one of the oldest bridges statewide and the only bow-string arch bridge in Minnesota. It’s also the longest of its type in the nation. MnDOT partnered with Blue Earth County to save the bridge and they’re hoping to see it reused in some way.
New owners will be required to provide a 20 percent match toward the rehabilitation and relist the Kern Bridge on the National Register of Historic Places. Federal funds are available to cover 80 percent of the cost.
The sale is estimated to cost around $1.5 million. Officials are accepting applications from those interested until August 31.
