More restaurants, bars accused of non-compliance with COVID-19 executive order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Calls are streaming into state officials just days after the Department of Public Safety released results of an investigation into Minnesota businesses not complying with the COVID-19 executive order.
State agents have received 52 additional calls since Monday for establishments allegedly violating at least one of the safety requirements. Those safety measures include social distancing, employees wearing masks, and serving to no more than 50 percent capacity. This comes after more than a dozen warning letters were sent to bars and restaurants statewide for a violation. Patrons that witness a restaurant or bar violating the executive order are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.
