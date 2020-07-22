New business helps celebrate special events during pandemic

“I set it up last night, that’s my first one and the email and the pure joy that I saw on the parents faces when I set it up last night in their yard, it just really solidified why I am doing this business because I think in the time we are in, we could really use a lot of joy, of happiness and it just made me feel great to be a part of somebody I don’t even know, to be a part of their birthday and to know that little boy is waking up today, and he is going to be over the moon about seeing the sign in his yard,” says Haskins.