New business helps celebrate special events during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic alters the way we celebrate everything, from birthdays to job promotions. Celebrations that once meant large crowds have had to scale back.
On Friday, July 24, Julie Haskins of Mankato will launch a new business aimed at helping to make those celebrations special in the midst of COVID-19.
Card My Yard will place signs in area yards to mark the special occasion. She has had a couple of trial runs. and knows the business is just what is needed right now.
Earlier this week she helped one family celebrate a birthday.
“I set it up last night, that’s my first one and the email and the pure joy that I saw on the parents faces when I set it up last night in their yard, it just really solidified why I am doing this business because I think in the time we are in, we could really use a lot of joy, of happiness and it just made me feel great to be a part of somebody I don’t even know, to be a part of their birthday and to know that little boy is waking up today, and he is going to be over the moon about seeing the sign in his yard,” says Haskins.
For pricing and more information on Card My Yard, visit www.cardmyyard.com.
