State mask mandate supersedes Mankato’s current ordinance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council passed its mask mandate earlier this July, but now with the state’s mandate, some of those laws are superseded.
Approved July 6, Mankato’s ordinance exempted children under the age of 12 from wearing masks in indoor public settings.
But under Minnesota’s mandate, children ages two to five are not required to wear a face mask while indoors.
“A lot of localities have taken the initiative and I applaud them for moving and making the fairly tough debates because of the political nature that masks have become,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “But that’s why we think getting some consistency across the board makes it a lot easier on folks.”
Walz also said the mandate allows time to further familiarize children to wearing facemasks while indoors ahead of the start of the next school year.
