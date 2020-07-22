Treating and preventing Maskne

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With more people wearing face masks during the majority of the day, local dermatologists are seeing more cases of a condition they’re calling Maskne.
It’s a condition where acne worsens underneath a face mask. It’s caused by a combination of factors, including rubbing of the mask on the face, and warm air and bacteria being trapped under the mask. Experts say that a humid environment can make acne worse and clog pores. Before seeking medical help, there are ways to treat and prevent the condition at home.
“If you’re not already doing something for your acne you can start with a benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower either in the morning or at night at then moisturize with a non-acne forming moisturizer and then picking a mask that is not as exclusive for instance I have to use these masks at work but most people can use a 100 percent cotton mask,” says Dr. Cathy Davis, Dermatologist at Mankato Clinic.
Dr. Davis also recommends washing your mask after every use. She says it also helps to take a moment out of the day to use a cleansing wipe on the area of the face typically covered by a mask.
