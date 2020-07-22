Treating and preventing Maskne

“If you’re not already doing something for your acne you can start with a benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower either in the morning or at night at then moisturize with a non-acne forming moisturizer and then picking a mask that is not as exclusive for instance I have to use these masks at work but most people can use a 100 percent cotton mask,” says Dr. Cathy Davis, Dermatologist at Mankato Clinic.