Tri-City United seniors organize one final doubleheader

LONSDALE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Tri-City United softball team didn’t play a game this spring after the Minnesota State High School League canceled all sports and activities, but that didn’t stop this year’s seniors from organizing one final doubleheader this summer.
“I bought new cleats so I finally got to wear those because I didn’t get to wear them,” said Ellie Singleton, TCU shortstop.
This may not be the way they envisioned it, but the Titan seniors were able to suit up one last time.
“It’s been something I’ve been trying to push for all year. I didn’t think it was going to happen but it did, and I was really happy we got this opportunity to play,” said Keilee Westlie, TCU P/3B/1B.
These seniors have been playing softball together their entire lives.
“It’s really special because we share a lot of memories together. We’ve gone to nationals, and we’ve grown up since we were really young playing,” said Lillian Barnes, TCU CF.
“We were always on the grind, always playing softball. That’s what we connected over, and I don’t think if we had softball, we’d be as close as we are right now at least,” said Westlie.
The group shared the field in a doubleheader against the Southwest Wildcatsin front of a packed house at Jaycee Park in Lonsdale.
“I looked at the crowd and was like, this is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had. I was excited to see so many people decided to show up,” said Sydney Sartori, TCU 2B.
Creating quite the memory for the recent TCU graduates.
“It’s really fun to play with the team you grew up with and have a little bit of closure,” said Singleton.
All while setting a positive example that won't be soon forgotten in the program.
“I hope I leave an impact on the girls with being very loud and cheering everybody on,” said Brooke Holicky, TCU manager.
“I hope we leave it showing people we knew how to have fun, we’re always having fun in the dugout and serious on the field,” said Cohl Paggen, TCU LF.
“Enjoy literally every single game, practice, moment, work your hardest because you don’t know when it’ll be gone and taken away from you,” said Singleton.
