Walz to announce next steps in COVID-19 response; possible statewide mask mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a statewide face mask mandate today to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor has scheduled a news conference with health officials and business owners to announce his “next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19.” His spokesman said it will be an announcement about masking but declined to release details. Walz said yesterday he was close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear masks in public.
You can view the press conference live on KEYC News Now at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.