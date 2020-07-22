Walz to announce next steps in COVID-19 response; possible statewide mask mandate

Walz to announce next steps in COVID-19 response; possible statewide mask mandate
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gives an update about COVID-19 in Minnesota. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 22, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:05 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a statewide face mask mandate today to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has scheduled a news conference with health officials and business owners to announce his “next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19.” His spokesman said it will be an announcement about masking but declined to release details. Walz said yesterday he was close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear masks in public.

You can view the press conference live on KEYC News Now at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.