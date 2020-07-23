After recent struggle, Johnson, Koepka seek spark at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — The presence of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in Minnesota this week has given the 3M Open two heavy-hitting stars of the PGA Tour to headline the second edition of the tournament.
Johnson and Koepka could both use a pick-me-up at the TPC Twin Cities.
Johnson won the Travelers Championship in Connecticut four weekends ago, but he failed to make the cut at the Memorial in Ohio last week with the highest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career. Koepka is 154th in the FedEx Cup standings. Last year at the 3M Open, he finished 65th.
