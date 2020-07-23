All-inclusive playground days from opening

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - An all-inclusive playground three years in the making is just days from opening in Fairmont.
A final coating is being completed today, which needs to sit for about 48 hours before it can be used for the first time. A local group made up of parents, teachers and specialists created the Adventure Playground Task Force. Crews broke ground on the project in Gomsrud Park in October. For three years they worked to raise more than half-a-million dollars to get this playground built.
“The current playground that’s at Goms has a 12-foot barrier around it that holds in the woodchips and they have to sit on the outside and watch and for years that’s happened where they don’t get to play with their siblings or their cousins or their friends or the grandparents don’t get to play with their grandkids and this just builds so many more connections,” says Kristin Tietje from the Adventure Playground Committee.
They’re hoping to open the playground for the first time on Saturday. A ribbon-cutting is planned for next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
