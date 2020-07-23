Bonding bill failure leaves Henderson high and dry, for now

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature special session ended earlier this week which failed to materialize a $1.8 billion infrastructure bonding bill.
Projects like the Highway 93 Flood Improvement Project in Henderson are again without state funding which leaves the community dealing with more potential flooding.
“We’re not just talking about Henderson when you’re talking about the bonding bill,” said Henderson mayor Paul Menne. “You’re talking about hundreds of communities, thousands of jobs and critical infrastructure. So we’ll continue to fight and advocate for not only Henderson but a binding bill at large because it will impact so many communities throughout Minnesota.”
Legislature is expected to meet again next month to discuss a possible extension on Gov. Walz’s peacetime emergency powers where a deal could be made.
